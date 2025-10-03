Ohio police officer rescues trapped squirrel

Officer rescues Squirrel Richmond Heights (Richmond Heights Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An Ohio police officer lent a helping hand to a squirrel after it got tangled up in a sports net in someone’s backyard.

Officer Pawlak with the Richmond Heights Police Department carefully cut the net until he was able to free the squirrel, according to a social media post from the department.

Once loose, the squirrel didn’t stick around, bolting straight back into the trees.

“It may have been a small rescue, but moments like these remind us why we serve: to help, protect, and respond to anyone in our community who needs a hand — whether they walk on two legs or scamper on four," the post read.

  • Squirrel – 1 (safe and free)
  • Net – 0 (completely unraveled)
  • Officers – Proud to serve.

