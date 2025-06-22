Ohio police recruit dies after having medical emergency during agility test

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A police recruit in Ohio died after experiencing a medical emergency during an agility test on Friday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cleveland Police Department recruit Cortez Smith was halfway through the final physical agility test when he suffered a medical emergency, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are all deeply affected by this incident,” Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd said. “As we navigate this uncertain and emotional time, I ask that you keep Recruit Smith and his family in your thoughts. Please also offer your support to his fellow recruits and to one another.”

WOIO-19 reports that Smith was taken to the hospital, where he became unresponsive.

Smith was pronounced dead on Saturday.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the unexpected passing of one of our dedicated police academy recruits, Cortez Smith,” Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb said. “This tragic loss leaves an unforgettable mark on our community and serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by those who choose to serve and protect. This is more than a tragedy—it’s a profound loss to our city and to all who serve. We stand with the recruit’s family, his academy class, and fellow officers, and we carry his memory with honor. Now more than ever, we must uplift and support all of our first responders—through compassion, unity, and unwavering commitment. Their sacrifices deserve nothing less.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group