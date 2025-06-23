Ohio ranks among best states for summer road trips, study shows

OHIO — A new study reveals Ohio is one of the best states for a summer road trip.

The finance app WalletHub compared all 50 states based on over 30 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic, and wallet-friendly road trip destinations.

Ohio was named the third-best state for summer road trips.

WalletHub cited the number of attractions, such as zoos and amusement parks, the Buckeye State has to offer as a positive.

“There are plenty of things to make stops at for a day or even just a few hours while taking a road trip,” WalletHub wrote.

The study also said Ohio is “at the top of the country” for accommodations and restaurants per capita.

WalletHub’s top five states for road trips are Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Utah, and Louisiana.

The five worst states for road trips, according to the study, are Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Montana.

