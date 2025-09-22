Ohio ranks among Top 10 states for college debt

Ohio students are facing significant financial challenges as the state ranks among the highest in the nation for college debt, with an average of over $30,000

The U.S. Department of Education reports that Americans collectively owe more than $1.5 trillion in college loan debt, and Ohio is one of the states with the highest levels of student debt.

“They’re concerned about rising interest rates in the environment that we’re in, or that they or their loved one or student could be in when it’s time for repayment,” John Burdoff, a regional retail leader for KeyBank, said.

Burdoff advises that the number one thing they tell clients is to get with a banking expert or into a state-sanctioned tax-free plan and start saving early.

He also suggests considering cheaper options first, like vocational and two-year colleges, to determine the course of study and then transferring credits.

School counselors can help track down scholarship possibilities to help with costs.

“There’s a number of resources out there to help you determine that, such as federal loans versus subsidized loans, calculators to help a family or a student understand what goes into the expense and what do we really need?” Burdoff added.

