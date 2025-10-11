Ohio ranks among top states for trick-or-treating

Ohio ranks among top states for trick-or-treating A new study has ranked Ohio among the top states for trick-or-treating in the country.
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — A new study has ranked Ohio among the top states for trick-or-treating in the country.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

KURU Footwear recently ranked all 50 states by walkability, child population, pedestrian safety, average Halloween temperatures, and Halloween enthusiasm (as measured by Google Trends).

TRENDING STORIES:

The study found that Ohio ranked No. 2, due to its strong mix of family presence and Halloween spirit.

Ohio has an average Halloween temperature of 50 degrees and has a walk score of 41, with a low pedestrian fatality rate of 1.08 per 100,000.

KURU Footwear also found that neighborhoods come alive on Oct. 31, as Ohio has a high search interest in trick-or-treating and 21.7% of residents are under the age of 18.

The following states ranked in the top 10:

  1. Illinois
  2. Ohio
  3. Wisconsin
  4. Indiana
  5. Utah
  6. Pennsylvania
  7. Iowa
  8. New Hampshire
  9. Michigan
  10. Minnesota

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!