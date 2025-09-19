Ohio ranks in top 10 states with most student debt, study shows

OHIO — A new study determined that Ohio ranks among the top 10 states with the most student debt.

WalletHub released on its website the states with the most and least student debt.

Ohio ranked 10th overall.

The WalletHub study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 12 key measures of indebtedness and earning opportunities.

Their data ranges from average student debt to unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34 to the share of students with past-due loan balances.

Ohio ranked No. 9 when it came to student-loan indebtedness. They finished No. 15 under grant & student work opportunities.

WalletHub says these 10 states have the most student debt:

Mississippi New Hampshire Pennsylvania Delaware South Dakota South Carolina Kentucky West Virginia New Jersey Ohio

The top 5 states with the least student debt are Hawaii, Utah, California, New Mexico, and Washington.

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, total outstanding college-loan balances stood at over $1.66 trillion, according to the Department of Education.

That comes out to an average of over $39,000 for each of the 42.5 million borrowers.

