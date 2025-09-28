Ohio ranks in top 5 states where houses sell the fastest, study shows

OHIO — Ohio has ranked in the top five states where houses sell the fastest, according to a new study.
A new study done by the online flipbook maker Flipsnack looked at how fast houses sell in the United States.
The analysis was based on Realtor.com data covering July 2024 through June 2025.
It found that five of the seven fastest-moving markets are in the Northeast.
Ohio ranked fourth fastest market, with houses staying on the market for a median of 39 days.
When compared to data from 2022-2023, Ohio stayed consistent with houses staying on the market for a median of 40 days.
Ohio shared the fourth-place spot with Connecticut and New Jersey, which also had a median of 39 days.
Rhode Island came in first place, with properties moving in a median of 34.5 days, while Hawaii ranked as the slowest market, with homes taking a median of 77.5 days to sell, according to the study.
The national median, according to the study, was 54 days.
“Overall, the numbers point to a nationwide cooling, with 35 states seeing homes sit longer compared to the 2022–2023 period,“ Adrian Moza, CEO of Flipsnack, said. ”The slowdown is a clear sign of wider economic pressures, with higher mortgage rates and stretched household budgets making buyers more cautious and slower to commit.”
