Ohio School Resource Officer gets new K-9 puppy

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A School Resource Officer (SRO) for an Ohio school district got a new K-9 Puppy to help keep students safe.

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that one of their SRO’s picked up a new K-9 puppy.

The new puppy will join Deputy Jordan in the schools he works at, according to the post.

“Not only will she be a tremendous help in situations where younger students may wander or elope from school, but she will also bring a calming, comforting presence to the classrooms once she gets older,” the post said.

The sheriff’s office said that they can’t wait for students to meet the puppy and “experience the positivity she will bring.”

Her name hasn’t been chosen yet, and the sheriff’s office is looking for suggestions!

