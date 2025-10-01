Ohio security guard critically injured after attack; 27-year-old man facing charges

Nathaniel Searight (Courtesy of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff/WOIO-19)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A security guard in Ohio was critically injured after being attacked early Tuesday morning, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Prospect Avenue in Cleveland around 3 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 34-year-old security guard lying on the ground.

A man, identified as Nathaniel Searight, 27, was found standing over the victim, WOIO-19 reported.

Medics took the security guard to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that Searight got into an argument with another person. The security guard intervened and was allegedly assaulted.

Searight was arrested and charged with felonious assault, WOIO-19 reported.

