Ohio sending teams to help with Texas flooding

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 6: A Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle sits on the road above where search and recovery workers are digging through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding near Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio will send teams to help with devastating flooding in Texas.

Catastrophic flooding over the July Fourth weekend has killed nearly 90 people in Texas, including more than two dozen campers and counselors from an all-girls Christian camp.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced he has directed the Ohio State Highway Patrol to support search, rescue, and recovery work in Texas.

Twenty troopers from OSP’s Mobile Field Force are expected to be in Texas for one week, according to a media release.

DeWine is also sending multiple K-9s and their handlers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

