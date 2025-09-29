Ohio State Buckeyes remain No. 1 in latest Top 25 polls

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top-ranked team in all of college football after the first month of the 2025 season.

The Buckeyes are No. 1 in both the Associated Press and Coaches’ Top 25 Polls that were released on Sunday.

OSU beat Washington, 24-6, on Saturday to open the Big Ten season at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Oregon, Miami (FL), and Ole Miss rank behind Ohio State in both polls.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll while Texas A&M is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.

Ohio State’s next game is Saturday, October 4, when they host Minnesota at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

