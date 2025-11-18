Ohio State Fair announces first concert of 2026 year

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair has unveiled its first concert entertainer for the 2026 fair season.

“Weird Al” Yankovic will make a stop in Ohio with his Bigger and Weirder 2026 Tour at the fair on Aug. 5, according to a spokesperson.

His Bigger and Weirder Tour will visit 90 cities across North America. The tour will feature hits, a giant video wall, multiple custom changes, and Weird Al’s original band.

Tickets are on sale in February 2026. Concert tickets purchased in advance will give you admission to the fair.

The concert will be inside the WCOL Celeste Center.

To purchase tickets, visit ohiostatefair.com

Additional concert announcements will be released this winter.

