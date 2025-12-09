Ohio State Fair announces second headlining concert for next summer

COLUMBUS — Alison Krauss & Union Station, featuring Jerry Douglas, have just announced their Arcadia 2026 tour.

They will be performing at the Ohio State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

Tickets will go on sale this winter; a specific date is yet to be announced. More concert announcements will follow this winter.

