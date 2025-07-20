Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser hits, kills 27-year-old

Ohio State Highway Patrol Staff file photo
By WHIO Staff

MEDINA COUNTY — A 27-year-old man died after being hit by an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser early Sunday.

State troopers were called around 4:45 a.m. to a person walking in the roadway on I-71 northbound in Medina County.

At 5 a.m., the cruiser hit 27-year-old Daniel Westrich a couple of miles away from where he was reported walking, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Westrich was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

