Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser hits, kills 27-year-old

MEDINA COUNTY — A 27-year-old man died after being hit by an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser early Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers were called around 4:45 a.m. to a person walking in the roadway on I-71 northbound in Medina County.

TRENDING STORIES:

At 5 a.m., the cruiser hit 27-year-old Daniel Westrich a couple of miles away from where he was reported walking, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Westrich was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group