Ohio State Highway Patrol mourning death of sergeant

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of a sergeant.

OSHP Sergeant Matthew Cook, with the Defiance Post, passed away while off-duty, according to the patrol.

“Our thoughts are with Sergeant Cook’s family, the Findlay District and the Patrol family as a whole,” OSHP said in a social media post.

Cook joined OSHP in 2014 and was a decorated member, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

He received several awards from the patrol and was named Findlay Post Trooper of the Year multiple times.

A social media post from the patrol indicates that he was promoted to sergeant in 2024.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Cook died on Wednesday at his home in McComb.

“Information collected throughout the preliminary investigation indicates the cause of death to be self-induced,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Cook’s death remains under investigation.

No foul play is suspected and there is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

