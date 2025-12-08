Ohio State named No. 2 seed in College Football Playoffs, begins title defense in Cotton Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes will begin defense of their national title in a familiar place.

The Buckeyes are the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoffs (CFP). Their first game will be New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, at the Cotton Bowl.

This is the third season that OSU will play in the Cotton Bowl.

Ohio State played Missouri on Dec. 29, 2023, and battled Texas in the CFP semifinals on Jan. 10.

OSU fell to No. 2 in the CFP rankings after losing to Indiana, 13-10, in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday. The Hoosiers are the No. 1 seed in the CFP.

The Buckeyes will play the winner of Texas A&M/Miami on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Irving, Texas.

Three other schools got a first-round bye. Their first games will be on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

Here is the quarterfinal schedule:

No. 1 Indiana vs Oklahoma/Alabama, 4 p.m. (Rose Bowl), Pasadena, California

No. 3 Georgia vs Ole Miss/Tulane, 8 p.m. (Sugar Bowl), New Orleans, Louisiana

No. 4 Texas Tech vs Oregon/James Madison, Noon (Orange Bowl), Miami Gardens, Florida

The CFP first round games will be on Dec. 19-20.

Here is the first-round schedule:

Friday- Dec. 19

No. 8 Oklahoma vs No. 9 Alabama, 8 p.m. (Norman, Oklahoma)

Saturday- Dec. 20

No. 7 Texas A&M vs No. 10 Miami (FL), noon (College Station, Texas)



No. 6 Ole Miss vs No. 11 Tulane, 3:30 p.m. (Oxford, Mississippi)



No. 5 Oregon vs No. 12 James Madison, 7:30 p.m. (Eugene, Oregon)

Visit this website for ticket information about the Good Year Cotton Bowl.

