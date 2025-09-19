Ohio State Parks receive award for excellence; Best in the nation

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Parks has been named the best park system in the nation, receiving the 2025 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

The award, announced Friday by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, was given by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.

“Our state parks protect Ohio’s natural resources while providing incredible opportunities for people to explore, learn, and connect with nature,” said Governor DeWine.

Ohio State Parks offer free entry to all 76 state parks, providing more than 9,300 campsites, 1,200 miles of trails, 10 lodges, and over 7,100 educational programs annually.ODNR has been recognized for its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and conservation, with features like adaptive kayak launches and inclusive playgrounds.

The judges highlighted ODNR’s success in building Great Council State Park in partnership with the Shawnee, Eastern Shawnee, and Absentee Shawnee Tribes. This park honors Native American history and culture and welcomed more than 21,000 visitors and nearly 4,000 program attendees in its first five months.“

Earning the Gold Medal is an extraordinary honor that highlights the pride, beauty, and enjoyment Ohio state parks bring to millions of people each year,” said Director Mertz.

Glen Cobb, chief of the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, credited the park managers, naturalists, officers, maintenance crews, and every staff member and volunteer for their role in achieving this recognition.

The recognition of Ohio State Parks as the best in the nation underscores the state’s dedication to providing accessible, innovative, and conservation-focused recreational opportunities for all visitors.

