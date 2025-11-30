Ohio State ranked No. 1 heading into Big Ten championship game

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball against Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the nation’s top-ranked team heading into the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in both the newly released AP and Coaches’ Top 25 polls.

Both polls were released on Sunday.

OSU beat Michigan, 27-9, on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Indiana is ranked No. 2 in both polls behind Ohio State.

Georgia, Oregon, and Texas Tech round out the Top 5 in both polls.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers meet in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 6.

It sets up the first Big Ten’s No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup since 2006. That’s when OSU beat Michigan, 42-39, on Nov. 18, 2006.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Indiana is at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The Big Ten Championship will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

