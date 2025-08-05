Ohio State ranked in Top 5 in preseason coaches’ poll

Ohio State ranked in Top 5 in preseason coaches’ poll COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 3: The Ohio State Buckeyes run on to the field prior to the start of the game against the Bowling Green Falcons on September 3, 2016 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes ranked among the nation’s best teams among college football coaches.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

USA Today released the preseason coaches’ Top 25 poll on Monday.

The Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 1 while the Buckeyes are No. 2

Penn State, Georgia, and Notre Dame rounded out the Top 5.

TRENDING STORIES:

Texas received 28 first-place votes, and Ohio State got 20.

The Associated Press Top 25 preseason rankings will be released later this month.

The Buckeyes and Longhorns play each other to begin the 2025 season.

The two teams played just eight months ago in the College Football Playoff semifinal, where Ohio State won, 28-14, back in January.

OSU hosts Texas on Aug. 30 at noon in Columbus.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!