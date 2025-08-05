Ohio State ranked in Top 5 in preseason coaches’ poll

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes ranked among the nation’s best teams among college football coaches.

USA Today released the preseason coaches’ Top 25 poll on Monday.

The Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 1 while the Buckeyes are No. 2

Penn State, Georgia, and Notre Dame rounded out the Top 5.

Texas received 28 first-place votes, and Ohio State got 20.

The Associated Press Top 25 preseason rankings will be released later this month.

The Buckeyes and Longhorns play each other to begin the 2025 season.

The two teams played just eight months ago in the College Football Playoff semifinal, where Ohio State won, 28-14, back in January.

OSU hosts Texas on Aug. 30 at noon in Columbus.

