Ohio State remains No. 1 in latest Top 25 polls after shutout win at Wisconsin

Ohio State's Kenyatta Jackson Jr. reacts after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes remained atop college football in the latest Top 25 rankings.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and Coaches’ Top 25 polls released on Sunday.

OSU is coming off a 34-0 shutout win at Wisconsin on Saturday.

There are changes in the rest of the Top 5.

Indiana improves its program-record ranking by moving up one spot to No. 2 in both polls.

Three SEC teams round out the Top 5 in both polls. They are Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia.

Each school moved up in both polls.

Cincinnati advanced three spots to No. 21 in both polls after beating Iowa State on Saturday.

Ohio State is off this Saturday. Their next game will be on Nov. 1 when they host Penn State in Columbus.

