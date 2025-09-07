Ohio State remains No. 1 team in latest Top 25 polls

By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes remained at No. 1 in the latest Top 25 polls.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Top 25 polls released on Sunday.

OSU shut out Grambling State, 70-0, on Saturday in Columbus.

Penn State is No. 2 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls.

LSU, Oregon, and Miami (FL) round out the Top 5 in the AP poll.

Georgia, LSU, and Oregon are also in the Top 5 in the Coaches poll.

Michigan fell the most spots in both polls after losing Saturday night at Oklahoma.

The Wolverines tumbled eight spots from No. 15 to No. 23 in the AP poll. They fell nine spots from No. 13 to No. 22 in the Coaches poll.

Ohio State’s next game is Saturday when they host Ohio University at 7 p.m.

