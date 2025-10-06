Ohio State remains top-ranked team in Top 25 polls

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin looks for an open receiver against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the best team in college football in the latest Top 25 polls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls released on Sunday.

OSU is coming off a 42-3 win over Minnesota on Saturday in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

Miami (FL) is ranked No. 2 in the AP poll, while Oregon is right behind them at No. 3

Oregon is No. 2 in the Coaches poll, while Miami is No. 3.

Ole Miss and Texas A&M are ranked No. 4 and 5 in both polls.

Penn State and Texas were both voted out of the AP Top 25 polls.

Both remain in the Coaches poll. Texas fell 12 spots to No. 19, while Penn State dropped 16 spots to No. 22.

Ohio State’s next game is Oct. 11 at No. 17 Illinois in Champaign, Illinois.

Kickoff is at noon.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group