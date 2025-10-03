Ohio State rolls out facial scans technology to speed up student entry at Ohio Stadium

Tennessee v Ohio State - Playoff First Round COLUMBUS, OHIO - DECEMBER 21: A general view of Ohio Stadium before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Playoff First Round Game on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images) (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio State student ticket holders will now be able to enter Ohio Stadium with just a scan of their face, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The university has rolled out a new “Express Entry” program that allows faster entry for student ticket holders.

Ohio State is the second major college to adopt this program and technology. The first was the University of Florida.

TRENDING STORIES:

With the program, ticket holders stand in front of a facial scanner to be authenticated and allowed entry into Ohio Stadium without having to show a physical ticket or a ticket on their phone.

The stadium has two designated entrances for ticket holders who opt into the program, WBNS reported.

Students who opt in are still required to have a mobile ticket. That will be used to verify their seat location with ushers inside the stadium.

“No electronic data is being created, stored, processed or transmitted by The Ohio State University,” the university said on its website. “Any data creation, storage, processing and transmittal is solely with Wicket. You understand and acknowledge the above by using these services.”

WBNS reported that the program is free to sign up for online.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!