Ohio State rolls out facial scans technology to speed up student entry at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, OHIO - DECEMBER 21: A general view of Ohio Stadium before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Playoff First Round Game on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State student ticket holders will now be able to enter Ohio Stadium with just a scan of their face, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report.

The university has rolled out a new “Express Entry” program that allows faster entry for student ticket holders.

Ohio State is the second major college to adopt this program and technology. The first was the University of Florida.

With the program, ticket holders stand in front of a facial scanner to be authenticated and allowed entry into Ohio Stadium without having to show a physical ticket or a ticket on their phone.

The stadium has two designated entrances for ticket holders who opt into the program, WBNS reported.

Students who opt in are still required to have a mobile ticket. That will be used to verify their seat location with ushers inside the stadium.

“No electronic data is being created, stored, processed or transmitted by The Ohio State University,” the university said on its website. “Any data creation, storage, processing and transmittal is solely with Wicket. You understand and acknowledge the above by using these services.”

WBNS reported that the program is free to sign up for online.

