Ohio State still ranked No. 1 in Top 25 polls

By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — Despite not playing on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes remained the No. 1 team in the country.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press and Coaches’ Top 25 polls released on Sunday.

OSU is 3-0 as they enter Big Ten play.

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes moved up two spots to No. 2 in the AP Poll. The rest of the Top 5 includes Penn State, LSU, and Georgia.

Penn State is ranked No. 2 in the Coaches Poll. The rest of the Top 5 is Georgia, LSU, and Oregon.

Ohio State’s next game is on Sept. 27 at Washington in Seattle.

The game is at 3:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised on CBS.

You can watch the Ohio State-Washington game here on Channel 7.

