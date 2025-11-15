Ohio State unveils statue for legendary basketball player

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University unveiled a statue of Jerry Lucas on Friday, celebrating his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Lucas is renowned for being the first player to achieve championships at every level of the sport, including a state high school championship, an NCAA championship, an NBA championship, and an Olympic gold medal.

Lucas led the Buckeyes to three consecutive NCAA championship games, securing the school’s only title in 1960.

His performance earned him the title of National Player of the Year in 1961 and 1962, and he was a three-time All-American.

In addition to the statue, Lucas will participate in several celebratory events.

He is scheduled to ring the victory bell at the Ohio State vs. UCLA game on Saturday.

On Sunday, Lucas will make history as the first basketball player to dot the ‘i’ during the Script Ohio tradition at halftime of the Ohio State men’s game against Notre Dame.

