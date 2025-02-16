Ohio Task Force 1 activated in response to heavy flooding in Kentucky, surrounding states

VANDALIA — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) has been activated in response to heavy flooding in Kentucky and surrounding states.

OH-TF1 was activated Saturday evening as a Type III team and will remain in “a state of readiness” at their Vandalia headquarters until they are needed, according to a press release.

Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor will be the mission leader and the team will include 47 members including the water team.

In addition to the Type III activation, Task Force Leader John Kaminski was activated as part of the Red IST group, according to the release. They will be heading to toward Cincinnati tonight.

“A powerful storm is bringing “life-threatening” flooding in the eastern half of the United States this weekend, according to the National Weather Service,” the release read.

The release also stated that heavy rain triggered flooding in southwestern Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday,

“In response, dozens of rivers and streams in the region are expected to reach moderate to major flooding by early in the week,” the release read.

The OH-TF1 activation follows the activation of Indiana Task Force 1 as a Type III task force on Saturday.

