Ohio Task Force 1 deals with heavy rain, lightning while assisting in Texas floods

TEXAS — Members of Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) are currently helping with recovery efforts in the deadly flooding in Texas.

Catastrophic flooding over the Fourth of July weekend has killed at least 132 people in Central Texas, including more than two dozen campers and counselors from an all-girls Christian camp, according to the Associated Press.

OH-TF1 provided an update on social media early Wednesday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a spokesperson for OH-TF1 said they received activation orders from the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue System for a Canine Mission Ready Package Friday afternoon.

Three team members and two canines have been directed to respond to Central Texas for search and rescue efforts.

The team arrived in San Antonio early Saturday morning, July 12, despite travel delays in Atlanta. They checked in with the FEMA Incident Support Team, coordinating the response in Texas.

They attended several safety and situation briefings on current conditions, terrain, hazards, and operational expectations, according to an OH-TF1 spokesperson.

The team got an early wake-up call on Sunday, July 13, and worked with Nebraska Task Force 1, Colorado Task Force 1, and local responders.

“Severe weather and rapidly rising water levels forced a pause in operations. The team was pulled back to a staging area temporarily. The river levels reportedly rose seven feet,” OH-TF1 said. “The team returned to their Base of Operations (BoO) just before 8:30 PM, where they rehabbed their gear, grabbed dinner, and planned for the next day’s operations.”

They resumed early Monday morning and worked with CO-TF1 and a Texas Swift Water team. The team dealt with persistent heavy rain and lightning. It forced repositioning and some temporary pauses, but they searched critical areas until flood waters rose again, and safety became a concern.

“We are proud to support the ongoing mission in Texas,” said OH-TF1 Program Manager Evan Schumann. “Our members are trained for these exact conditions and are dedicated to working for the great State of Texas. It is our honor.”

