Ohio Task Force 1 demobilized, not needed in Hawaii

Ohio Task Force 1 activated in response to Hawaii Tsunami Conditions

OHIO — Ohio Task Force 1 has been demobilized and is no longer needed after concerns about tsunami conditions in Hawaii.

News Center 7 previously reported that OH-TF1’s 45-member Type III Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) was activated early Wednesday.

It followed a magnitude 8.8 earthquake off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, which is one of the most powerful quakes in recorded history.

The quake triggered widespread tsunami warnings across the Pacific, including Hawaii, Alaska, and the entire West Coast of the United States.

The task force was officially demobilized around 11:30 a.m.

OH-TF1 Task Force Leader Adam Landis was tagged to lead this deployment.

“We are grateful our skills aren’t needed,” Landis said. “Our team was prepared and ready to go.”

