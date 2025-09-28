Ohio Task Force 1 demobilized as weather models change

OHIO — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) has been demobilized as the upcoming weather events have shifted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A spokesperson with the task force said they will be returning home, despite leave for the Carolinas on Sunday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the task force was initially deployed Saturday morning as a Type III Urban Search & Rescue Team.

TRENDING STORIES:

The spokesperson said the weather models have changed to reflect a sharp easterly turn in Tropical Depression #9 and the potential need for resources has changed.

“OH-TF1 wishes to thank our employers, families and peers for the outpouring of support we receive at every turn. Our prayers continue to be with our friends in the Carolinas as they weather this storm,” the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group