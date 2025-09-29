Ohio Task Force 1 leader describes when they got demobilized

Ohio Task Force 1 is back home just hours after being activated, but demobilized in less than 12 hours.

In less than 12 hours, Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) packed up and headed to the Carolinas, anticipating damage from a severe storm. But it was demobilized and returned home.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, OH-TF1 team leaders explained what goes into the decision to demobilize.

As Hurricane Imelda was heading for the Carolinas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) initially deployed OH-TF1.

News Center 7 previously reported that the task force was initially deployed Saturday morning as a Type III Urban Search & Rescue Team.

Ryan Hogsten, OH-TF1 task force leader, said on Sunday morning that their crews prepared like normal.

As crews left the meeting room, they grabbed their bags for one final inspection.

Genevieve Cato, a Canine search specialist, explained the importance of her dogs to search and rescue.

“They can smell things that none of our equipment can detect.”

Hogsten told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that he got a call on Sunday afternoon.

“(On Sunday), they found out the storm was marking a sharp east turn,” he said. “They decided our resources weren’t needed.”

“How often does it happen before a team reaches their destination, are they demobilized?” Patterson asked.

“‘It’s probably more rare, but I don’t have an exact number on that.”

While they did not make it to the Carolinas on this trip, they were still paid for their services.

“Anytime we get mobilized, yes, we are reimbursed,” said Hogstein.

OH-TF1 told Patterson that as hurricane season continues, they will be ready to roll at any moment.

