Ohio teen hit, dragged by car while walking home with brother

CANTON — A 17-year-old boy from Ohio was hit and dragged by a car this week after being confronted by the driver.

Isaiah Wilkinson, of Canton, told our CBS affiliate, WOIO in Cleveland, that he and his brother, Brennan, were walking home on Wednesday night when a vehicle with a group of people inside approached them.

Isaiah said the female driver of the vehicle, whom he said he doesn’t know, got out and confronted him. The driver even reportedly asked him if he had a knife.

After the confrontation, the driver got back in her vehicle and sped toward the brothers, WOIO reported.

Brennan was able to avoid being hit by jumping on a retaining wall, but Isaiah wasn’t able to get out of the way.

WOIO reported he was hit and dragged about 15 feet. The incident left him with road rash, bruising, and a broken wrist.

The incident remains under investigation.

