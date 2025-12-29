Ohio in top 20 for lottery spending, study shows

In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, a clerk hands over a Powerball ticket for cash at Tower City Lottery Stop in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

OHIO — A new study shows that Ohio is in the top 20 for lottery spending in the United States.

The study, done by Pulsz.com, looked at the latest lottery spending data from the US Census to see which states spend the most on lottery tickets and which provide the best return via prizes.

Ohio ranked 18th, with the study finding that residents spend $351 per 1,000 people annually on lottery tickets.

The study also found that Ohio’s prize return rate is 69.4 percent, which is the 16th highest in the country. The state saw nearly $2.9 million in prizes from total ticket sales.

The states with the highest lottery spending per 1,000 people are Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, Georgia, and New York.

Virginia is the state with the highest percentage of lottery spending returned as prizes, with a rate of $77.55 percent, according to the study. Maine, Missouri, Kentucky, and Idaho follow it.

