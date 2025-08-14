Ohio Tornadoes: Where We Stand As Summer Nears An End

DAYTON — The Miami Valley is no stranger to severe weather, however, we have seen a quiet past few weeks when it comes to severe weather. This week brought 2 tornadoes to the Buckeye State on Tuesday into Wednesday. These were in Geauga and Huron Counties.

Ohio Tornado Count

You may be wondering where we stand for this year! With Tuesday’s tornado that brings Ohio to 28 tornadoes for this year. That was far off the record-shattering pace of 2024 when the Buckeye State saw 74 tornadoes rip through.

Tornado Counts

Here in the Miami valley, we have had 14 tornadoes, most recently on July 20th when a pair of tornadoes caused damage in Clark County and one tornado briefly touched down in Shelby County.

Trends

If we look back to 2014, the trend for tornadoes has shown some signs of increasing. This marks our 5th straight year with an above average tornado count in Ohio. The good news is as of right now no severe weather is forecast over the next several days! However, make sure you have our free WHIO Weather app to help keep you ahead of the weather!

