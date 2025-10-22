Ohio university creates scholarship honoring ‘Aquaman’ star

BOWLING GREEN — An Ohio university has created a scholarship in honor of actor Jason Momoa for students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jason Momoa Global Scholars Fund aims to inspire global citizenship, activism, and leadership among students at Bowling Green State University.

“Attending Bowling Green was one of the best decisions I ever made in my life,” said alumnus Jeff B. Witjas.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witjas, who graduated in 1968, has represented Jason Momoa since 2003.

Momoa is known for his roles in ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ and other films and shows, and is an environmental advocate.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be enrolled full-time in the College of Arts and Sciences and engaged in globally focused work.

Witjas has established two other scholarships at BGSU, one in honor of his daughter and another in memory of his mentor.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group