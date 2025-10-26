Ohio woman arrested on multiple felony drug charges

Ohio woman arrested on multiple felony drug charges (Clinton County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

CLINTON COUNTY — An Ohio woman was arrested on multiple felony drug charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, the Wilmington Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Apprehension Team, arrested a Wilmington woman in connection to a multi-count felony drug indictment, according to a social media post from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Melina Cogner of Wilmington, Ohio, was arrested on the following charges:

  • Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs – Second-degree felony
  • Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs – Third-degree felony
  • Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs – Third-degree felony
  • Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs – Second-degree felony
  • Aggravated Possession of Drugs – Second-degree felony
  • Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound – Third-degree felony
  • Possession of Cocaine – Fifth-degree felony
  • Aggravated Possession of Drugs – Fifth-degree felony

She is being held in Clinton County Jail, awaiting her initial appearance at the Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!