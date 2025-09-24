Ohio woman, boyfriend arrested after 3 kids found malnourished

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Greater Cincinnati couple is facing charges after three children were hospitalized after being found malnourished in their home. Police say one of them, a 9-year-old boy, is on life support.

Angel Holland, 32, and Aaron Stalling, 32, were arrested and charged with three counts of child endangerment and three counts of felonious assault, according to WLWT in Cincinnati.

Earlier this month, Elmwood Place police responded to a home on reports of a child not breathing, WXIX in Cincinnati reported.

When they got to the home, they found a 9-year-old boy unresponsive. He was resuscitated and then taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Holland, who is described as the boy’s “custodian” since 2020, said the boy fell and had been complaining of a stomachache. WKRC in Cincinnati reported she didn’t get him medical care because she was preoccupied with another child.

The boy reportedly weighed 30 pounds and was severely malnourished. His core temperature was also below 80 degrees, WXIX reported.

The boy showed signs of physical abuse and is in critical condition on life support.

The boy’s 8-year-old and 6-year-old siblings were also taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Both were also malnourished, with the 8-year-old weighing 23 pounds and the 6-year-old weighing 22 pounds.

At a court hearing, WLWT said a Hamilton County prosecuting attorney called the case “one of the most insidious examples of child abuse” they had seen in 25 years.

Both Holland and Stalling were given a $600,000 secured bond. If they post bond, they’ve been ordered not to contact the victims.

