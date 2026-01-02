Ohio woman charged in death of 3-year-old daughter; $2M bond set

COLUMBUS — A Columbus woman is facing charges after being arrested in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve.

Officers from the Columbus Division of Police were called to Orson Drive around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a child not breathing, our news partners at WBNS reported.

When officers got to the scene, they found 3-year-old Cassidy Sakoulos showing no signs of life. She was later pronounced dead at a Columbus hospital.

Police told WBNS that an initial investigation determined that Cassidy’s death was a homicide motivated by domestic violence.

During an interview with detectives, the girl’s mother, 41-year-old Sharon Sakoulos, reportedly admitted to putting a plastic bag over her head until she stopped responding and moving.

The mother also reportedly admitted that her intention was to kill Cassidy.

Sharon has been charged with murder.

She’s being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bond, according to WBNS.

