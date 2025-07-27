Ohio woman charged with murder after boyfriend’s body found in river

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An Ohio woman is facing murder charges after her boyfriend’s body was found wrapped in a bed sheet in the Huron River, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

A Cuyahoga County jury recently indicted Dy’mond Vaden, 32, on murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and having weapons under disability charges.

She was charged in the death of George Cox Jr., 32, WOIO-19 reported.

Cox was reported missing on Nov. 8, 2024, and was last seen on Oct. 18, 2024, in Cleveland.

While investigating Cox’s disappearance, police did a wellness check at the apartment he shared with Vaden.

Officers found a vacant apartment with apparent blood stains on the floor.

Investigators determined the blood belonged to Cox, according to WOIO-19.

On May 15, a kayaker found Cox’s body in a shallow, marshy section of the Huron River on May 15. He was wrapped in a fitted bed sheet and bound with marine-style rope.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body was Cox’s on July 2.

According to WOIO-19, investigators found Cox’s blood on clothing found at Vaden’s house. The bed sheet his body was wrapped in matched the sheets found in their shared apartment.

Vaden was linked to the crime with DNA evidence and phone records, WOIO-19 reported.

Cleveland Police arrested Vaden at a house she shared with Emmanuel McQueen Jr., 41.

A firearm was found at the house. McQueen was arrested and charged with having weapons under disability.

Vaden and McQueen will appear in court at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

