Ohioans worried about possible increase in ACA subsidies

MIAMI VALLEY — Millions of Americans get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace.

Over 90 percent currently receive some tax credit, which helps keep those premiums down. They are scheduled to expire at the end of the year.

Self-employed workers, small business owners, or those who can’t get insurance through their employers are now navigating rate increases in open enrollment.

For Joe Stamps, owner of Stamps of Approval Hair Studio, that means a premium of around $500 a month.

“If you already have pre-existing conditions, of course, each time you tell them, I have this, I have that, it just tacks on a little bit more,” he said. “And it’s like, it’s frustrating, really.”

Emma Wager is a senior analyst for the Kaiser Family Foundation. Her group estimates that the average person who buys insurance through the ACA market will see their premiums more than double in the New Year.

“If the premium tax credits were to expire, you’re going to see massive growth in the amount of premium that you have to be paying every month for your health insurance,” she said. “It’s a significant expense for any American family, and it’s obviously a concern that people may choose to go without insurance, which has its own downstream implications.”

