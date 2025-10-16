Ohio’s burglary rate 11% higher than national average, study finds

Ohio ranks eighteenth among states where homes are most likely to be burglarized, with a monthly average of 12.58 residential burglaries per 100,000 people, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by S-Line Contractors, analyzed data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer to compare burglary rates across states.

Ohio’s burglary rate is 11% higher than the national average, which stands at 11.36 burglaries per 100,000 people.

with 1,551 incidents reported during that month alone.

This is part of a broader trend where certain months see spikes in burglary rates across different states.

Many of the top states are located in the southern United States.

Factors such as law enforcement resources, housing types, and economic conditions may contribute to these variations, although the study does not delve into specific causes.

The study’s methodology involved calculating the average number of monthly burglaries per 100,000 people by comparing the total number of burglaries over 12 months to each state’s population.

