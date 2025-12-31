Ohio’s first pediatric flu death of season reported in Miami Valley

In the Hospital Sick Male Patient Sleeps on the Bed. Heart Rate Monitor Equipment is on His Finger.

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County has reported the first pediatric flu death in Ohio for the 2025-26 season.

Greene County Public Health said Wednesday that “a previously healthy teen” under the age of 18 died from the flu.

While they did not specify the teen’s age, a graph of flu deaths per flu season shared with News Center 7 indicated they were between the ages of 15 and 17.

“Our concerns are with the family and our community during this time. This is a sad and serious event that breaks our hearts,” Health Commissioner Melissa Howell said in a statement.

Health officials emphasized that while most flu infections result in mild illness, some symptoms could require urgent medical attention. Some symptoms parents and caregivers should watch for in children include trouble breathing, bluish skin or lips, declining alertness, dehydration, and worsening fever and/or cough.

Vaccination and early treatment with antiviral medication are recommended by health officials.

Dr. Kevin Sharrett, Medical Director for the health district, said it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.

“This strain of influenza virus-subclade K A(H3N2) emerged after vaccine development for this year’s flu season. Vaccination will still provide some protection even if the vaccine is not a perfect match to the circulating virus. There is adequate supply of immunizations available,” Sharrett said.

