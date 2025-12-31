Ohio’s minimum wage increase goes into effect Thursday

OHIO — Minimum wage in Ohio is going up.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the state’s minimum wage will go up to $11 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.50 per hour for tipped employees.

That change goes into effect tomorrow, Jan. 1.

The increase is a 2.8 percent increase from the current rates of $10.70 for non-tipped employees and $5.35 for tipped employees.

“The change reflects the mandate of the Constitutional Amendment (II-34a), passed by Ohio voters in November 2006, which states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 each year by the rate of inflation," the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Industrial Compliance wrote.

Also on Jan. 1, the state’s business applicability will change. That means the Ohio minimum wage will apply to businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $405,000. The current threshold is $394,000.

For employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $405,000 or less, and for 14- and 15-year-old workers, the state minimum wage will remain the same as the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25.

