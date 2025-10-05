Ohio’s sports betting industry sees second-highest month ever

CLEVELAND — Ohio’s sports gambling industry saw its second-highest month ever in August.
In August, the total gross receipts for online and in-person sports gaming in Ohio was $662,760,428, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.
The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported that winnings paid in August amounted to $584,477,638.
After accounting for promotional bets and voided wagers, the state taxed gaming companies on $72,709,323 in profits, marking a 20.9% increase compared to August 2024.
August’s performance was only surpassed by May of this year, which saw gross receipts of $741 million.
