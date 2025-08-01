Ohio’s 2025 Tax-Free Holiday to start today

OHIO — Ohio’s Tax-Free Holiday is starting today, just in time for the back-to-school season.

School supplies aren’t the only thing that’s tax-free this year. News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz breaks down all the things you can snag during the nearly two-week-long holiday on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Ohio’s extended tax-free holiday has very few limitations on what is included.

From TVs to furniture, even gaming systems.

If it’s $500 or under, it’s tax-free from now until Aug. 14.

Exclusions include alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana products, which will all still be taxed.

“It’s almost every item in the store; items $500 or less are eligible for tax-free,” Sean Espy, a store manager for Walmart, said. “So again, it’s for those families that are getting kids back to school, but it’s also for people that don’t have children to take advantage of those savings.”

The tax-free holiday runs until Aug. 14, and online purchases are also included.

