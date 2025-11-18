OHSAA schools begin voting on NIL changes

By WHIO Staff

High schools around the Miami Valley and across Ohio are deciding whether they should let high school athletes make money off their name and image.

Wayne High School Wideout Jamier Brown helped the Warriors clinch a big playoff win.

His big victory in court a few weeks ago means every high school athlete in Ohio can temporarily make name, image, and likeness money.

His family is looking to score a more long-term court order in the case.

