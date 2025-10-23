OHSAA sets date for vote on NIL changes for high school athletes

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has scheduled an emergency vote.

This has to do with whether it should change its rules and let high school athletes make money off their name and image.

The OHSAA says this is in response to a lawsuit from a Wayne High School wide receiver, Jamier Brown

His family scored a big win in court this week.

This story will be updated.

