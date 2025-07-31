Oldest living World War II Veteran in Ohio visits State Fair

Oldest living WWII Veteran in Ohio visits state fair Photo provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — The oldest living World War II veteran in Ohio visited the State Fair this week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared on Facebook that one of their troopers working security at the Ohio State Fair met the oldest living WWII veteran in Ohio.

Moses Eldridge, who is 108 years old, was born on April 17, 1917, and served in World War II.

“Mr. Eldridge has witnessed more than a century of history and shared with us one surprising secret to longevity: an onion a day,” the post read.

Eldridge was with his lifelong friend and neighbor, 95-year-old Frank Baldwin, a Korean War Veteran.

“The Ohio State Highway Patrol is deeply humbled to have spent time with these American heroes who embody the value of service,” the post read.

Yesterday, while working at the Ohio State Fair, Tpr. Compton had the incredible honor of meeting Mr. Moses Eldridge—the...

