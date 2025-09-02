Couple calls police after finding their truck broken into. Called again after cop showed up drunk

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Officer Michael Ervin of the Village of Walbridge Police Department was fired after responding to a call while intoxicated, according to officials.

The incident occurred last month when Mr. Brand and Mrs. Lewis returned to their home near Toledo and noticed their truck door was wide open, prompting them to call the police.

“He was noticeably intoxicated,” said Mr. Brand, who called the police.“He appeared to be staggering and stumbling as he walked up to us,” added Mrs. Lewis.

Upon arrival, Officer Ervin reportedly struggled to stay on his feet and communicate with the couple, leading them to call dispatch again.

Video footage taken by Mrs. Lewis shows Officer Ervin stumbling towards other police cruisers.

Chief Ken Campbell, who was at the scene, administered a portable breath test that revealed Ervin’s blood alcohol content level was 0.168 percent, more than double the legal limit to drive.

Mayor Edward Kolanko confirmed that Ervin was immediately relieved of duty and officially terminated two days later.

The couple described the event as shocking and expressed relief that it did not result in injuries.“He could have been driving, hit somebody or anything,” said Mrs. Lewis.

Mr. Brand stated, “Even though he has been relieved of his duty, he should absolutely face prosecution.”

As of now, the former officer has not been charged.

