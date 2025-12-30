One man arrested after allegedly stabbing co-worker at auction warehouse

STRONGSVILLE — One person has been arrested after a stabbing between co-workers at an auction warehouse.
Strongsville Police Officers responded to the BidFTA auction warehouse on Drake Road around 10:45 p.m. for a stabbing between co-workers, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an employee suffering from stab wounds.
Another employee was arrested for the assault.
The victim, a man, is being treated for his injuries at MetroHealth Hospital.
Charges are pending on the employee accused of the stabbing.
