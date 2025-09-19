One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Washington Twp

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Washington Township early Friday morning.

Around 4:31 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 6200 block of Mad River Road on reports of a crash.

The crash involved a single vehicle that rolled and ended up on its top, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

