One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Washington Twp

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Washington Township early Friday morning.
Around 4:31 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 6200 block of Mad River Road on reports of a crash.
The crash involved a single vehicle that rolled and ended up on its top, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the sergeant.
Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
