One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Washington Twp

One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Washington Twp FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Washington Township early Friday morning.

Around 4:31 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 6200 block of Mad River Road on reports of a crash.

The crash involved a single vehicle that rolled and ended up on its top, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

